Arborjet Scholarships went to incoming freshmen at Purdue University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Now in its ninth consecutive year, the Taking Root Scholarship Program offers up to $10,000 in scholarship money to graduating U.S. high school seniors who plan to pursue full-time studies in forestry, plant sciences, horticulture, landscape architecture, entomology, or a related major at an accredited two-or four-year college. The 2022 winners are:

Danielle Hewitt from Mundelein, IL will attend Purdue University in the fall, where she plans to major in Landscape Architecture, with a minor in Horticulture. Hewitt studied botany as a young student and collected 75 native plant species. Hewitt developed a passion for plants and the potential to discover and study as many different species as possible while taking part in a school trip to Costa Rica, where she toured the Cloud Rainforest.

Ryan Malloy of East Thetford, VT is the second scholarship recipient and plans to major in Turfgrass Science and Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Malloy’s previous experience working on a golf course sparked his interest in the field and his aspiration to one day become a golf course superintendent or turfgrass producer.

“We want parents, educators, counselors, and the tree care community to join us in encouraging young students to transform their ingenuity and passion into a career in this important industry. Through this scholarship program, we recognize dedicated students whose philosophy aligns with our company’s mission to help save trees and to preserve urban forests. This year’s winners have demonstrated achievement in their schools and want to lend their skills and talents to help grow our industry,” said Russ Davis, Arborjet President and CEO.

