Students Can Win up to $10,000 in Sixth Global Design Competition.

Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. opened its sixth Vectorworks Design Scholarship for submissions in early April. This global competition is open to undergraduate and graduate students in major disciplines related to architecture, landscape architecture, landscape design, entertainment, and interior design. Students can submit either new or past projects for a chance to win up to $10,000.

“We understand that students have a lot of expenses related to their education beyond tuition and we don’t want this to hinder them from starting their professional journey,” said Vectorworks Academic Marketing Programs Specialist Jen Hart. “Our Design Scholarship competition is the perfect opportunity for students around the world to show off their creative abilities for a chance to help fund their academic endeavors.”

The competition includes a two-round judging process. First-round winners each receive $3,000 and will then be entered for the chance to win the grand prize Richard Diehl Award, worth an additional $7,000. In addition, winners’ schools receive free Vectorworks Design Suite software and free virtual or in-person workshop training for faculty and students.

“I encourage every student to submit their work, no matter what your skill level is with drafting and rendering,” said Stephen Jones, professor of theatrical design at California State University – Sacramento and one of this year’s judges. “This scholarship competition is a brilliant way to have your work seen by amazing professionals in the industry, and a great way to help jump start your careers. Be fearless, bold and start making your mark on the industry!”

Submission deadlines and prize award amounts vary based on the country and/or region. Exact dates of regional submissions can be found here.

For more information or to apply, visit vectorworks.net/scholarship.