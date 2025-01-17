Scythe Robotics, manufacturer of commercial-grade autonomous solutions for the landscape industry, has announced the release of the latest generation of Scythe M.52 – its all-electric, fully autonomous commercial mower. Notable upgrades include a 25% increase in battery capacity, a completely redesigned control panel, and field-tested durability that together will deliver improved performance and productivity.

The upgraded battery technology in this generation of M.52 ensures crews can confidently tackle a full day of precision mowing on a wide variety of commercial properties. The batteries endured rigorous testing in extreme temperatures and conditions well beyond what M.52 will experience in normal mowing operations. Additional improvements also cut the charge time in half and set the stage for the future integration of the North American Charging Standard.

The new control panel improves and expands the mower’s functionality with ergonomic bar-style controls, a large touch screen that displays live status updates, and an intuitive interface for creating Mow Zones and adjusting mower settings. The companion Scythe mobile app further equips crews with enhanced tools for increased productivity and field-level intelligence, allowing for simple Mow Zone management, settings adjustments from a distance, and efficient communication with bilingual Scythe field support.

“In developing this generation of M.52, we’ve been laser focused on improving the things that matter most to our landscape customers: autonomous performance, reliability, and battery life,” said Davis Foster, co-founder and chief engineer of Scythe.

Following the recent expansion of Scythe’s production facility, the company is set to build over 100 next-generation mowers during the 2024 season for its largest deployment to date. The new M.52 will roll out to landscape contractors across Colorado, Texas, Florida, and Ohio, with additional regions under consideration thanks to the rapid advancements made by the team.

“Incorporating innovation like M.52 helps us address labor shortages while greatly improving our operational efficiency and service quality,” said Brian Levins, maintenance team manager at Designscapes Colorado. “By deploying M.52 mowers, we’ve been able to look at properties with big mow acreage in a different way, opening new growth opportunities. Plus, our teams see us making investments into innovations like this and they are excited to be on this journey that is improving our profession.”

The advancements in the performance and reliability of the latest generation of M.52 are the result of critical input from landscape contractors, relentless field testing, and fast-paced development by the Scythe team. As demonstrated in a new video released by Scythe (below), test units had to tackle tough terrain, endure extreme climates, and successfully complete marathon mowing sessions while maintaining strict safety standards and superior cut quality. From vibration testing to water ingress evaluations to extreme temperature trials, each component has been meticulously evaluated to ensure optimal functionality in real-world conditions.

“This generation of M.52 is the result of our most extensive testing and development, tailored specifically to meet the needs of our landscape customers” stated Robert McCutcheon, senior staff mechanical design engineer at Scythe. “We are proud to produce an innovative, durable mower that unlocks the productivity of the crew mowing with it.”

For more on Scythe, see:

In The Field: Turfscape At John Carroll University

Scythe Announces Expanded Facility & “Electric Car” Charge Port

Get Equipped: NALP ELEVATE Expo