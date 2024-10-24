Contact Us

Seed Research of Oregon Transitions to Seed Research by DLF

The Seed Research of Oregon® brand has officially transitioned to Seed Research by DLF™.

The Seed Research of Oregon® brand has officially transitioned to Seed Research by DLF™. This strategic change is part of a broader initiative by DLF to unify its brand presence across North America. The shorter name, Seed Research, is already widely recognized among turf industry professionals, and the endorsement of DLF connects the popular brand to the global leader in turf and forage seed.

Key elements of the transition include:

  • Retaining the brand identity: While the name is evolving, the brand will maintain a key visual element—its iconic red color—in the new logo to ensure that existing customers recognize the brand.
  • Enhanced packaging and marketing assets: Updated packaging and marketing materials will help elevate the high-quality products included in the Seed Research by DLF portfolio. These enhancements are designed to provide greater value and support to sales efforts, making it easier for the brand’s distributors to connect with their customers.
  • Seamless access to information: As part of the transition, all product information and resources will be made available on DLF’s new website, which is scheduled to be unveiled this fall.  

 “We believe these changes will create a more powerful brand experience for our customers and the turf industry at-large,” said Sean Chaney, vice president of turf wholesale for DLF North America. “It reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional products and unparalleled support to our valued customers and partners.”

