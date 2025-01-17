Contact Us

Service Autopilot By Xplor Unites With Deep Lawn For Instant Lawn Care Quotes

Service Autopilot by Xplor, a software solution for field service businesses, announced it has teamed up with Deep Lawn, an AI platform using satellite imagery and advanced algorithms for instant lawn measurements, quotes, and sales.

The seamless connection provides greater efficiency for lawn care operators (LCOs), enabling them to prepare and send quotes to customers in a matter of seconds.

With the new integration, lawn care companies will have:

  • Effortless quotes and sales: Deep Lawn’s AI powers instant lawn measurement and quote generation.
  • Seamless data transfer: All customer information, measurements, order details, and custom field data flows seamlessly into Service Autopilot by Xplor, eliminating unnecessary data entry.
  • Enhanced efficiency: Data-driven insights from both platforms enable smarter decision-making, helping to optimize resource allocation and boost overall business performance.

Additionally, the new tool will empower LCOs to supercharge their success by generating automatic measurements, instant pricing for services based on pricing tables, and the ability to add surcharges or offer unique services.

Joel Northrup, CEO of Deep Lawn adds, “Eighty percent of potential lawn care and pest control customers choose the company that gives the first estimate. Now, with Service Autopilot by Xplor and Deep Lawn, lawn care businesses can get a professional automated lawn care, snow removal, or pest control quote to their client in about 60-90 seconds – and make sure they are the first company, every time.”

Deep Lawn is now available to new and existing Service Autopilot by Xplor members. To learn more, visit the website.

