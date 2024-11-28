Contact Us

Setting The Stage For Spring Tree Growth

Fall offers the opportunity to strengthen tree health and create a solid foundation for Spring tree growth.

By Mark Chisolm
From the Turf October 2024 Issue | Tree Services Special Section

As fall begins to emerge, tree care becomes a critical focus for landscape pros. With peak foliage arriving late September through mid-October, it’s the ideal time to prepare trees for colder months. Fall offers the opportunity to strengthen tree health and create a solid foundation for Spring.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Mariusz Blach)

Aerating and Fertilizing. Fall is the time when trees focus on root growth, so aerating and fertilizing are vital for their long-term health. Start by incorporating some fallen leaves into the soil to boost its nutrient content, being careful to avoid aerating too close to the trunk to avoid larger root damage. A well-aerated and fertilized root system in the fall will result in healthier, more resilient trees by the time spring arrives.

Pruning for Growth and Safety. Fall is ideal to prune branches and limbs. Trimming branches that pose risks of breaking during winter storms helps maintain safety and health. For high branches, tools like a pole pruner can help professionals reach them safely. Make sure to use with feet firmly planted on the ground, avoiding electrical conductors.

Protecting Young Trees. Newly planted, young trees need special attention during colder months. Thin, younger bark and trunk tissue make them vulnerable to weather and deer damage. Wrapping trunks and branches with protective material shields them from cold and allows roots to breathe. Regular inspection of wrapping is necessary to prevent pest infestations and ensure trees remain protected throughout winter.

Leaf Removal and Composting. Fallen leaves can clutter landscapes and lead to rot if not cleared. Professional-grade blowers or a mulching mower can help maintain tidy commercial sites. Rather than discarding leaves, consider composting them. Composting enriches the soil, promoting the healthy growth of younger trees in the spring.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Mariusz Blach)

Fall is the perfect time to give trees the care they need to stay healthy and vibrant year-round. Fertilizing, pruning, protecting, and composting ensures trees are prepared for winter and ready to thrive in spring. A little extra attention in the Fall can make a significant difference in tree health and landscape appeal for the coming year. 

Mark Chisholm is a third-generation, certified arborist with his family-owned Aspen Tree Expert Company in New Jersey. His expertise in tree care has made him a sought-after consultant and industry spokesperson for the world of arboriculture.

