Show Off Your Stripes! Enter The 2025 Turf Mowing Contest!

2024 winning entry from Orlando Chávez of Executive Property Maintenance.

Clean, precise lines? Zig zag specialist? An American flag? Did you create spectacular stripes within the past year?

Then enter the Turf Magazine Mowing Contest below and Show Off Your Stripes! Last year’s winner, Orlando Chávez of Executive Property Maintenance in Plymouth, MI was featured in the February 2024 Issue of Turf. Click here for the feature. This year’s winner will also be interviewed by our Managing Editor and featured in an article in the April 2025 issue!

Finalists will be posted on the Turf magazine Facebook page and voting will take place into February. The winner will be announced at the conclusion of the voting period.

Here’s how to enter:

Submit a contest entry using the Turf submission form below. All entries MUST be submitted through this form in order to be considered. Contest entry assumes your full copyright ownership of any submitted photos. Contest deadline is Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at midnight.

