Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Industry News

Show Off Your Stripes! Enter The Turf Mowing Contest!

Did you create spectacular lawn stripes within the past two years? Then enter the TURF Magazine Mowing Contest and Show Off Your Stripes! Deadline: November 28.

Stripes
Striping by Tanner Schoenhard at Weller Brothers Landscaping. Instagram @lawnwizard2081

Clean, precise lines? Zig zag? An American flag? Did you create spectacular stripes within the past two years?

Then enter the Turf Magazine Mowing Contest below and Show Off Your Stripes! The winner will be interviewed by our editor and featured in an article in the February issue! Here’s how to enter:

Stripes

  1. Submit a contest entry using the Turf submission form below. All entries MUST be submitted through this form in order to be considered.
  2. Contest entry assumes your full copyright ownership of any submitted photos.
  3. Contest deadline is Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at midnight.

Finalists will be posted on the Turf magazine Facebook page for voting through December 31. The winner will then be announced in the February issue!

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Meta. No purchase necessary. 

Featured, From the Editor, Industry News, Lawn Care, Maintenance, The Latest

Exceptional Striping, Grass Striping, lawn maintenance, Lawn Stripes, Lawn Striping, Show Off Your Stripes, Striping Mower, Turf magazine, Turf Mowing Contest, turfgrass

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

It’s World Soil Day! Here’s The Dirt

Next

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid, Of What Lurks In Lawns & Forests

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly