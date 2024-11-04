SingleOps and LMN Announce Merger

SingleOps has announced its merger with Landscape Management Network (LMN), the largest provider of landscape business software and crew training in the United States and Canada. Together, they form the premier business management software and payment platform serving the full-service landscaping, tree care, design/build and snow removal industries.

As part of this transaction, SingleOps secured an additional growth equity investment from existing investor FTV Capital, with participation from Five Elms Capital. Mark Sedgley, CEO of SingleOps, will lead the combined business effective immediately. Mark Bradley, founder of LMN, will remain with the company as a strategic advisor and partner to the business.

With the merger, SingleOps and LMN’s combined business will significantly enhance product offerings, delivering unmatched innovation and customer service to over 4,000 customers across North America.

The green industry continues to undergo rapid change but remains largely fragmented. Despite the growing need for intuitive business management solutions to improve efficiency, the industry remains early on the adoption curve, with more companies expected to require all-in-one solutions, including payments capabilities, in the coming years. SingleOps and LMN will continue to support and invest in their respective software platforms, aiming to optimize their technology capabilities and expand the breadth of services they provide to meet market demand.

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott and Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel to LMN. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Gibson Dunn as legal counsel to FTV and SingleOps.

