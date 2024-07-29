SiteOne® Hosts 2024 Women In Green Industry Conference

SiteOne® Landscape Supply will be hosting the 26th Women In Green Industry conference in Chicago, IL. Landscape professionals including business owners, managers, purchasing agents, installers, and crew members are invited to attend. The conference will take place from September 19 through 21 at the Renaissance Chicago Downton Hotel.

Contractor registration is open now through Sunday, August 4. The $999 registration fee covers lodging, most meals, educational sessions, and networking activities. Packages including airfare are also available.

“This event is valuable for women in the Green Industry, offering professional growth and personal development,” comments SiteOne Director of Events, Christina Moore. “Attendees gain access to expert training, cutting-edge product showcases, and unparalleled networking with industry leaders and peers across the U.S. and Canada. It’s a unique opportunity to bond, share experiences and celebrate with like-minded professionals, making it a worthy investment in your career and well-being.”

During the three-day conference, attendees can take in a variety of sessions pertinent to landscape professionals. There are a wide range of topics including talent retention and development, marketing, sustainability practices, irrigation, cleaning and sealing hardscapes, and many more industry subjects.

Attendees will also hear from a large slate of speakers, including executives, founders, CEOs, and senior professionals who will present a wide range of Green Industry issues.

The conference offers many networking opportunities throughout the event. These include a Lake Michigan dinner cruise on the evening of September 20th.

To see more details and the conference agenda, or to register for the conference visit the SiteOne Women In Green Industry page.

