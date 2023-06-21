SiteOne & Automated Outdoor Solutions will create a national model to provide aftersales and service support, installation, and financial solutions for robotic turf care equipment.

SiteOne Landscape Supply announced its partnership with Automated Outdoor Solutions, or AOS, to expand SiteOne’s robotic mower product offerings. Together, they will create a robust national model to provide aftersales and service support, installation, and financial solutions for robotic turf care equipment.

AOS is a leader in the outdoor Robotics as a Service (RAAS) industry and expert in service model mowing. The company supports automated mower brands such as ECHO Robotics, Husqvarna, MowFleet, and Ambrogio. The partnership expands SiteOne’s robotic mower offerings and further solidifies its position as a knowledgeable supplier of robotic equipment. The partnership will also launch AOS’ Automated Ball Wash and Management System for golf course superintendents.

“I believe automation will allow landscape professionals the opportunity to take the next step in providing the most customer-focused mowing solutions,” said Joe Langton, CEO of AOS. “We plan to assist professionals in the robotics journey by providing the aftercare that is needed for the successful deployment of these automated systems. It is important for professionals to understand AOS joined together with SiteOne because our values and visions are aligned.”

SiteOne & Mosquito Control

In other news, SiteOne now offers select In2Care products through its partnership with the sustainable pest control products manufacturer. The In2Care Mosquito System uses the female mosquito to spread a potent larvicide to cryptic breeding sites.

Due to its unique auto-dissemination technology, mosquito larvae in and around the In2Care Station are prevented from emerging as adults. In2Care products are restricted to licensed pest management and lawn care operators.

