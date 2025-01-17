Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Webinars

SiteOne Partners With AOS For Robotic Mower Expansion

SiteOne & Automated Outdoor Solutions will create a national model to provide aftersales and service support, installation, and financial solutions for robotic turf care equipment.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SiteOne Landscape Supply announced its partnership with Automated Outdoor Solutions, or AOS, to expand SiteOne’s robotic mower product offerings. Together, they will create a robust national model to provide aftersales and service support, installation, and financial solutions for robotic turf care equipment.

AOS is a leader in the outdoor Robotics as a Service (RAAS) industry and expert in service model mowing. The company supports automated mower brands such as ECHO Robotics, Husqvarna, MowFleet, and Ambrogio. The partnership expands SiteOne’s robotic mower offerings and further solidifies its position as a knowledgeable supplier of robotic equipment. The partnership will also launch AOS’ Automated Ball Wash and Management System for golf course superintendents.

“I believe automation will allow landscape professionals the opportunity to take the next step in providing the most customer-focused mowing solutions,” said Joe Langton, CEO of AOS. “We plan to assist professionals in the robotics journey by providing the aftercare that is needed for the successful deployment of these automated systems. It is important for professionals to understand AOS joined together with SiteOne because our values and visions are aligned.”

SiteOne & Mosquito Control

In other news, SiteOne now offers select In2Care products through its partnership with the sustainable pest control products manufacturer. The In2Care Mosquito System uses the female mosquito to spread a potent larvicide to cryptic breeding sites.

Due to its unique auto-dissemination technology, mosquito larvae in and around the In2Care Station are prevented from emerging as adults. In2Care products are restricted to licensed pest management and lawn care operators.

For more recent news from SiteOne, click here.

For more on robotic mowers and the shift towards electric-powered fleets, check out Turf Magazine’s April 2023 Sustainability Issue by clicking here.

 

Business Trends, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Pesticides, Products, Technology, The Latest

Ambrogio, AOS, Automated Outdoor Solutions, ECHO, ECHO Robotics, EPA, Husqvarna, In2Care, Mosquito, Mosquito System, mower, MowFleet, products, RaaS, robotic mower, robotics, SiteOne, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Turf magazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Paving The Way To A Better Community

Next

Turf Care: Optimal Overseeding

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly