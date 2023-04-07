SiteOne Updates Partners Program

The simplified program allows members to earn rewards faster on purchases and gain exclusive access to business tools.

SiteOne® Landscape Supply has launched a simpler and more rewarding Partners Program. Members can now earn one point per $1 spent and unlock points for redemption after spending $5,000 annually. The simplified program allows members to earn rewards faster on purchases at SiteOne and gain exclusive access to tools that help business owners increase their bottom line.

“Our customers should be rewarded for their loyalty and hard work,” said Courtney Adair, SiteOne Loyalty Director. “The updated Partners Program ensures members not only feel valued, but also have the tools needed to operate and grow their business. Partnering with SiteOne has never been more beneficial — we’re here to help customers make the most of their resources.”

Partners Program members have access to SiteOne’s Marketing Toolkit; a one-stop, online destination to easily create and customize print and digital marketing assets. Members can also enjoy rewards including gift cards, account credit and travel packages, as well as exclusive discounts on business solutions from Verizon, Fuelman, Office Depot, and more. The updated program features an improved online experience and simple enrollment process, making it easier to track point balances on SiteOne.com and the SiteOne Mobile App.

Learn more about the Partners Program perks. To start earning points and access to business solutions, customers can join the Partners Program online at SiteOne.com/Partners or in-branch.

