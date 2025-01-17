SnowEx POWER PLOW™ Adjustable-Wing Snow Plow (Photo: Douglas Dynamics)

By Seth Bergerud

From the December 2024 Issue

W hen the general public starts talking about snow and ice control, their focus is usually on the first big snowstorm of the season. But for contractors in the industry, the real action starts way earlier—back in spring and summer, wrapping up last season’s contracts and bidding on new ones.

Bidding for winter services is important for several reasons. Sure, you need to bid competitively so you win new clients, but you also need to make sure the properties you win will be profitable for your business.

That’s why it’s important to understand each property and its challenges. By doing so, you can allocate the right amount of labor and equipment needed to provide the level of service promised in the contract. After all, in this business, your reputation matters. Let’s cover a few tips you can use to bid wisely, manage your resources effectively, and most of all, keep your promises to your clients.

SnowEx POWER PUSHER™ PRO Pusher Plow (Photo: Douglas Dynamics)

New Properties, New Snow And Ice Control Challenges

By better understanding the properties you’d like to service, you’ll know what each job requires, and you can bid competitively. This will help in determining which vehicles and associated snow and ice control equipment are best suited to each property, making your bids more precise.

The types of properties you service will also drive your future equipment and snow and ice attachment purchases. As the properties you maintain become more varied and diverse, you can increase your efficiency by investing in larger or more versatile equipment that can handle more snow and ice control material.

Here are some examples of how acquiring new properties might influence your future purchases:

Residential properties like planned subdivisions and condominium/ apartment complexes have a lot of sidewalks and driveways that require plows and spreaders for UTVs and sidewalk equipment.

Large commercial sites like mass retail and distribution centers require much larger equipment to get the job done. These properties allow wheel loaders and pushers to work in tandem with skid steers or work trucks with V-plows or winged plows.

By bidding correctly and matching your equipment to the unique challenges of the sites, you can be more competitive in your bids. This will earn you not only more work, but more profits.