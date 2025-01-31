Cities across the United States are running “Name Our Snowplow Contests” to engage with members of the community.

People love to bestow names. Whether it’s what they chose to call a newborn child, a nickname for a friend or loved one, the word you’ll yell out the back door to get the attention of a pet, a catchy monicker for a car or other prized possession, human beings love to give out names. The snow removal industry is no exception as “Name that Snowplow” contests have been popping up all over the U.S.

