Sod Solutions Hires Greenwood for Sod Sales & Development

Sod Solutions has announced the hiring of Sam Greenwood to pursue Sod Sales and Development actively. With 40+ years of experience in the turf industry, Greenwood brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise into his new position.

“I look forward to furthering Sod Solutions reach in the sod industry through expanding the sports venues that our grasses are in and strengthening our relationships within the industry. I am excited to be on the Sod Solutions team. I have worked alongside the company since it was started and have always been impressed with how they do business,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood’s career spans from 1983-2010. As a Sports Turf Manager at Quality Turf, he was responsible for major installations, including Raymond James Stadium. He also worked as National Production Manager for Golf and Sports Turf at Bethel Farms from 2010 to 2023. At Bethel Farms, he played a pivotal role in expanding bermudagrasses and growing the sales division significantly.

Greenwood has a profound understanding of the turfgrass industry. He also has an extensive network ranging from golf courses to sports fields and public municipalities. Greenwood is an asset to the Sod Solutions team. His involvement in projects like the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and the Daytona 500 showcase his handling of high-profile turfgrass needs.

“We are excited to welcome Sam Greenwood to Sod Solutions. His remarkable experience and deep industry relationships are vital to our commitment to delivering top-quality turf solutions to our clients,” said Sod Solutions Chief Operating Officer Christian Broucqsault. “Sam’s expertise will be instrumental in advancing our product lines and reinforcing our market presence.”

Greenwood’s role at Sod Solutions will involve leveraging his experience to enhance product development, client relations, and strategic growth initiatives.

For a recent Turf Magazine article entitled, “Successful Sod Installation” by Valerie Smith, content strategist at Sod Solutions, click here.