Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » OPEI

Sod Solutions Hires Greenwood for Sod Sales & Development

Sod Solutions has announced the hiring of Sam Greenwood to pursue Sod Sales and Development actively. With 40+ years of experience in the turf industry, Greenwood brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise into his new position. “I look forward to furthering Sod Solutions reach in the sod industry through ...

Sod Solutions has announced the hiring of Sam Greenwood to pursue Sod Sales and Development actively. With 40+ years of experience in the turf industry, Greenwood brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise into his new position.

Sod Solutions Greenwood “I look forward to furthering Sod Solutions reach in the sod industry through expanding the sports venues that our grasses are in and strengthening our relationships within the industry. I am excited to be on the Sod Solutions team. I have worked alongside the company since it was started and have always been impressed with how they do business,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood’s career spans from 1983-2010. As a Sports Turf Manager at Quality Turf, he was responsible for major installations, including Raymond James Stadium. He also worked as National Production Manager for Golf and Sports Turf at Bethel Farms from 2010 to 2023. At Bethel Farms, he played a pivotal role in expanding bermudagrasses and growing the sales division significantly.

Greenwood has a profound understanding of the turfgrass industry. He also has an extensive network ranging from golf courses to sports fields and public municipalities. Greenwood is an asset to the Sod Solutions team. His involvement in projects like the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and the Daytona 500 showcase his handling of high-profile turfgrass needs.

“We are excited to welcome Sam Greenwood to Sod Solutions. His remarkable experience and deep industry relationships are vital to our commitment to delivering top-quality turf solutions to our clients,” said Sod Solutions Chief Operating Officer Christian Broucqsault. “Sam’s expertise will be instrumental in advancing our product lines and reinforcing our market presence.”

Greenwood’s role at Sod Solutions will involve leveraging his experience to enhance product development, client relations, and strategic growth initiatives.

For a recent Turf Magazine article entitled, “Successful Sod Installation” by Valerie Smith, content strategist at Sod Solutions, click here.

Business Management, Industry News, Lawn Care, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates

Christian Broucqsault, Daytona 500, Golf and Sports Turf at Bethel Farms, Green Industry News, hiring, personnel, Promotion, Quality Turf., Raymond James Stadium, Sam Greenwood, Sod Solutions, sports turf, Waldorf Astoria Orlando

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Kubota’s Hometown Proud Contest Now Open

Next

Hunter’s New Wireless Valve Link Helps Simplify Installation

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly