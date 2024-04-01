Spartan Mowers Introduces New Products & Updates for 2024

Spartan Mowers recently revealed upgrades to all 2024 models and the addition of three brand-new units. The Shield, Defender, and RZ-HD Blackout are new for 2024.

“For the last year, we’ve been focused on bringing new models to market that better suit the wants and needs of our customers,” said John Swanson, general manager at Intimidator Group. “We’re excited to release three new machines that will do just that by expanding our lineup with two entry-level mowers and a new take on one of our bestsellers.”

Scheduled for release later in the Spring, the Shield and Defender models are designed with value, performance, and comfort in mind. The Shield offers 48″ and 54″ decks with a 23 HP Kawasaki engine, and 20″ Carlisle Turf Armor rear tires. The Defender is the entry-level model for Spartan’s signature seven-gauge steel decks. It offers three cutting widths of 48″, 54″, and 60″and three engine options. Its power ranges from 22 to 24 horses.

Also new to the lineup is the RZ-HD Blackout, a combination of the popular RZ-HD and the stealthy KGZ-XD Blackout. This model is covered with black powder coating and features a new decal package. Also included are a custom blackout suspension seat, and blacked out 24×12 rear radial tires. The mid-level machine is available in a 54″ or 61″ deck with a 23 HP Kawasaki engine.

Along with the lineup additions, Spartan has added several upgrades to existing models for increased durability and performance. All 2024 RZ, RT, SRT, and KGZ-XD models now feature magnetic pin height adjustments, upgraded spindles, and redesigned pulley covers. Replacing the rotary height-of-cut system with the magnetic pin height adjustment and improving the correlation between the blade height and pin system settings ensure a consistent cut.

The complete 2024 Spartan Mowers lineup includes the Shield, Defender, RZ-Pro, RZ-HD, RZHD Blackout, RT-Pro, RT-HD, SRT-XDe, SRT-XD, and the KGZ-XD. Mowers are only sold through independent dealers within Spartan’s authorized network. In addition to standard features on some models, accessories and upgrades are also available for increased comfort, functionality, and style.

