Spartan Mowers Releases 2025 Product Lineup

Spartan Mowers revealed new models and product upgrades on Sept. 9 during its National Dealer Meeting in Jacksonville, FL. Additions to the lineup include the redesigned Shield, Shield-HD, and Defender, along with the RZ-XD and RZXD Blackout.

Entry-level options of the Shield and Shield-HD are available in 42″ or 54″decks with a Kawasaki 23HP engine. Both models feature Hydro-Gear transmissions, 20″ Carlisle Turf Armor rear tires, a five-inch cut height, and a top speed of seven miles per hour.

The all-new Defender joins Spartan’s 2025 lineup, along with the Shield, Shield-HD, RZ-XD, and RZ-XD Blackout.

The Defender is an all-new model with folding ROPS, full-beam LED light kit, 22″ Carlisle Turf Armor rear tires, premium seat, and top speed of eight miles per hour. Deck sizes include 48″, 54″, or 60″ along with Kawasaki engines of either 23HP or 24HP.

The brand-new RZ-XD is a step up from the best-selling RZ-HD with a Kawasaki FX730 23.5HP engine, 24″ Reaper tires on the rear, and a suspension seat. Then the RZ-XD Blackout takes this series to an entirely different level with a Kawasaki FX801 25.5HP engine, 24″ radial comfort tires, premium suspension seat, and a custom blackout design.

Upgrades across the lineup include a common frame between RZ, RT, SRT, and KGZ mowers. In addition to enabling all mowers in these series to have a hitch, a common frame allows for easier maintenance with newly designed bolt-on components that simplify serviceability, and eliminate the need for a full-frame replacement.

Height of cut changes involve a new ergonomic foot peg to comfortably adjust the deck height, as well as a new transport lock mechanism that allows the user to securely lock the deck in the transport position. Other user-experience enhancements include more ergonomic, responsive control of the drive arms, a new seat latch allowing effortless one-handed operation, and standard suspension upgrades to the SRT-XD and KGZ-XD models.

Electrical upgrades were designed to enhance both functionality and ease of use. A new hour meter provides engine hour tracking that only records time when the engine is running. Additionally, the hour meter features a tachometer that provides real-time engine RPM information on the display. Other improvements include a sealed fuse box and optimized wire lengths to reduce clutter and simplify the electrical system.

Last—but not least—model year 2025 decks have been modified to improve cut discharge and enhance the processing of grass clippings by adjusting the spindle location and baffle positioning. Deck durability will also be boosted with thicker baffles of seven-gauge steel.

The complete 2025 lineup includes the Shield, Shield-HD, Defender, RZ-HD, RZ-XD, RZ-XD Blackout, RT-Pro, RT-HD, SRT-XDe, SRT-XD, and the KGZ-XD. Spartan Mowers are only sold through authorized independent dealers. In addition to standard features, accessories and upgrades are also available for increased comfort, functionality, and style.

