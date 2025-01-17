Spatola Appointed to Project EverGreen’s Board

Arborjet | Ecologel has shared that Sarah Spatola, Director of Product Marketing, has recently been appointed as a new board member for Project EverGreen. The organization is dedicated to preserving and revitalizing green spaces. Their dedicated mission is designed to “bring people together to make a difference in how our yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth.”

Spatola is also a Committee Member for Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops (GCFT) Program. Through GCFT, military personnel can request lawn and landscaping services during their period of deployment. Last year, the program engaged 2,000 active volunteers, who helped more than 1,000 military families maintain their home lawns. Since its inception, 12,000+ military families and 7,000 contractors have registered for the program. They have donated more than $15 million towards in-kind services.

This year marks the the sixth consecutive year that Arborjet | Ecologel will be an official Silver sponsor of GCFT. A sponsorship initiative that Spatola spearheaded after Arborjet and Ecologel partnered in 2018. Arborjet | Ecologel also provides free Hydretain products to help maintain the lawns and landscapes of deployed military personnel.

Ecologel’s flagship product, Hydretain® is a revolutionary soil moisture management technology. It is designed to significantly reduce watering requirements of turfgrasses, trees, shrubs, flowers, container plants, and agriculture by as much as 50%. GCFT volunteers can sign up for free Hydretain products once they are matched with a military family.

For the full list of recent Project EverGreen 2024 appointees, as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.