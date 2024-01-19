Speakers Announced For Jobber Virtual Summit In March

James Clear, bestselling author of "Atomic Habits," and Kevin O'Connor, host of "This Old House" will be featured.

Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, has announced its speaker lineup and agenda for its fourth annual virtual conference, Jobber Summit, taking place on March 6.

In addition to expert-lead workshops and live networking opportunities designed to strengthen business and leadership skills, attendees will hear from James Clear, #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Atomic Habits,” who will discuss how habits and decision-making can create better systems and processes for continuous improvement in your business. Marvin Joles, owner of Blacktop Banter in Spring Green, WI said Clear’s “Atomic Habits” helped him to make essential changes in his habits that have had lasting effects on his personal life and business. Attendees will also hear from Kevin O’Connor, the host of PBS home renovation series “This Old House,” who will speak to the future of home service.

For a personalized experience, attendees can build their agenda from more than 15 sessions tailored to their interests and business needs. Attendees can also get an exclusive look at upcoming Jobber features in the new Jobber Product Spotlight.

To run a successful business, it’s important to dedicate time to focus on the big picture—to take inventory of your current approach and see where you can evolve,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Our curated lineup of experts at Jobber Summit have seen and tried it all. Think of this event as an opportunity to gain a year’s worth of practical knowledge in just one half day—without having to leave the truck or office.”

To make the event more accessible to home service pros who have to manage full schedules, participants can attend Jobber Summit in the morning (10:00am – 2:00pm EST) or in the evening (6:00 – 10:00pm EST).

To see the full Jobber Summit agenda, speakers, and to register for the free event, visit getjobber.com/summit.