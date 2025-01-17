Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » synthetic grass

Speakers Announced For Jobber Virtual Summit In March

James Clear, bestselling author of "Atomic Habits," and Kevin O'Connor, host of "This Old House" will be featured at the Jobber Virtual Summit in March.

Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, has announced its speaker lineup and agenda for its fourth annual virtual conference, Jobber Summit, taking place on March 6.

Jobber Summit
James Clear

In addition to expert-lead workshops and live networking opportunities designed to strengthen business and leadership skills, attendees will hear from James Clear, #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Atomic Habits,” who will discuss how habits and decision-making can create better systems and processes for continuous improvement in your business. Marvin Joles, owner of Blacktop Banter in Spring Green, WI said Clear’s “Atomic Habits” helped him to make essential changes in his habits that have had lasting effects on his personal life and business. Attendees will also hear from Kevin O’Connor, the host of PBS home renovation series “This Old House,” who will speak to the future of home service.

Jobber Summit
Kevin O’Connor

For a personalized experience, attendees can build their agenda from more than 15 sessions tailored to their interests and business needs. Attendees can also get an exclusive look at upcoming Jobber features in the new Jobber Product Spotlight.

To run a successful business, it’s important to dedicate time to focus on the big picture—to take inventory of your current approach and see where you can evolve,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Our curated lineup of experts at Jobber Summit have seen and tried it all. Think of this event as an opportunity to gain a year’s worth of practical knowledge in just one half day—without having to leave the truck or office.”

To make the event more accessible to home service pros who have to manage full schedules, participants can attend Jobber Summit in the morning (10:00am – 2:00pm EST) or in the evening (6:00 – 10:00pm EST).

To see the full Jobber Summit agenda, speakers, and to register for the free event, visit getjobber.com/summit.

Business Management, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Resources, Software

Atomic Habits book, Green Industry Virtual Education, James Clear, Jobber, Jobber Summit, Kevin O'Connor, Landscape Business Education, landscape business management, landscape business management software, Lawn Care Business Education, Sam Pillar, This Old House

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Judith Guido Offers Online Workshop For Landscape Company Growth

Next

Timberline’s Holiday Lighting Service Pays In More Ways Than One

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly