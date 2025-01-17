Spring Has Sprung! Recent Green Industry News

Spring has sprung! The beginning of the 2023 season has seen some exciting moves within the Green Industry. Read on for highlights.

Ewing Irrigation

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply continues to grow its presence in Florida with the opening of its newest location in The Villages community in Lady Lake, FL. Ewing The Villages is the company’s 14th location in the state, serving customers in Lady Lake, The Villages, Leesburg, and Ocala.

Ewing also expands its presence in New York with a new location in Lancaster, NY. Ewing Buffalo is the company’s first multi-acre property in the Northeast, featuring both a wholesale irrigation and landscape supplies branch and a bulk materials yard on seven acres. It will serve irrigation and landscaping contractors in Western NY, and will allow Ewing to better serve golf customers through its exclusive partnership with Rain Bird Golf.

Fairway Lawns

Fairway Lawns, an exterior residential services leader, recently expanded their presence in the Tampa and Sarasota Florida markets with the additions of Your Green Team and Next Level Turf. Kapp’s Green Lawns headquartered in Ft. Wayne, IN with branches in St. Louis, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh also recently partnered with Fairway as their largest lawn care partner to date.

Mariani Landscape

Mariani Landscape has acquired Glengate, a landscape architecture and swimming pool company, headquartered in Wilton, CT and Southview Design, Headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

The Mariani “family of family companies” also includes:

Volvo Construction Equipment / Hoffman Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment has named Hoffman Equipment their 2022 Dealer of the Year in North America.

Hoffman Equipment is a third-generation, family-owned company with six locations across NY, NJ and PA. As the construction industry continues recovering from supply chain disruptions, Hoffman Equipment has maintained a consistent market share and has grown their parts and service offerings.

NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn® of America has announced the grand opening of three franchise locations to its national system of franchises for 2023. The company has expanded its service to include customers in Jacksonville, NC, Pittsburgh-South, PA, and Traverse City, MI.

The Jacksonville, NC location will open under the leadership of owners William and Chase Atwell. William Atwell joins the family with over 18 years of experience as an owner of a successful landscaping business. Chase Atwell brings several years of experience as a technician and has helped the family business grow over the years.

Andrew Allen and Jonathan Cwyar will helm the Pittsburgh-South, PA location as owners. Allen has over 9 years of experience as a NaturaLawn technician. Cwyar joins the family from a corporate level as a controller.

The Traverse City, MI franchise will open under the ownership of Daniel Vandock who joins the family with over seven years of experience as an owner of his own landscaping business.

Dovetail Workwear

Dovetail Workwear and CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics have announced the joint accolade for the Ready Set Cargo Pant comprised of CORDURA®NYCO Fabric for winning the 2023 Innovation Award in the fabric category from the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD). The Innovation Awards annually celebrates industry excellence among companies in the Uniform, Image Apparel, Workwear, and Public Safety Equipment industries. Dovetail Workwear’s new Ready, Set Cargo Pant is the third product collaboration with CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics, and in partnership with Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd.

Takeuchi

Takeuchi-US has recognized Feenaughty Machinery Company, with locations in Portland and Eugene, OR, as well as Woodinville, WA, as Takeuchi’s North American Dealer of the Year for 2022.

Feenaughty Machinery supplies construction and forestry customers throughout Western Oregon and Washington State. The company earned this same honor back in 2019. Further building upon Feenaughty’s tradition of excellence, Billy Parker, a territory sales manager at Feenaughty’s Portland location, received Takeuchi’s Salesperson of the Year award, ranking number one in retail sales for North America during 2022.

Florida Coast Equipment

Florida Coast Equipment (FCE), the nation’s largest Kubota equipment dealership, announced the opening of their 13th location based in Homestead, FL to serve Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. This new store is a full line Kubota dealership providing parts, sales, service, and rentals.

Talbert Manufacturing

Talbert Manufacturing has named Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, as its top dealer for 2022. This marks the 15th consecutive year that Hale has earned the top Talbert dealer spot. In addition, Hale earns Talbert’s top parts seller for the year award.

Other top dealers, which are selected based on 2022 sales, are listed in alphabetical order below:

