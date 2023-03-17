Happy St. Patrick’s Day! While many may be “wearin’ of the green” today, we all know who keeps things green every day: the Green Industry! In honor of that, Turf brings you a selection of “green” items worth dipping into your pot o’ gold!

Here’s green for you: a commercial-grade electric mower that can last all day on a single charge. The EVO is the flagship mower in the Evolution Commercial ZTR Series and features up to 8 hours of continuous mowing time, a 74″ deck, speeds up to 13 mph, 20-degree slope capability, and horsepower comparable to a 40 HP diesel mower.

Husqvarna’s signature colors may be navy blue and orange, but this shirt comes in a bright, lime green with a cool chainsaw graphic. STYRKA (Swedish for “strength; power; authority”) long-sleeve

t-shirt 100% ringspun combed cotton; wrap Husqvarna label on bottom. From The Power Tool Store.

Greene County Fertilizer Company

Will you be drinking suspicious-looking green punch today? While you may regret that decision, the lawns you service will love the 18-0-1 GreenePunch™ Lawn Fertilizer from Greene County Fertilizer Company. It’s formulated to produce a quick green-up response and maintain consistent color for 6-8 weeks, long after others shed their festive holiday green.

Greenworks Commercial

The OptimusZ 60″ 24kWh Ride-On Zero Turn Mower (CZ60R24X) operates with the equivalent power of a 65HP and 1040cc displacement gas engine. Engineered for all-day use, the built-in 24kWh battery module with safe LFP cell technology allows landscapers to mow up to 21 acres per charge with eight hours of run time. With just three hours to fully charge with the optional 8kWsuper charger, it leaves you time for other shenanigans!

NALP Veterans In Landscape Network

When not wearing your Irish flat cap, veterans should consider this trucker style cap available from the store of the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP). It’s ultra-breathable and has a patented Flexfit stretch for comfort. A silver contrast underbill adds character.

Pennington Seed

What’s greener than grass? Smart Seed Pro Tri-Fescue seed is a composite of fine textured cultivars for use in landscapes, home lawns, parks, athletic fields, and golf courses. It even comes in a green bag!

Curtis Industries

John Deere green is so iconic it’s trademarked, has its own Pantone paint code, and even a song is named for it. Top a John Deere Z994 Zero Turn Mower with an Air-Conditioned Cab from Curtis Industries, and you’re not only sporting green, you’re keeping cool while doing it. The cab fits mowers with either a 60” or 72” deck and features a state-of-the-art, lightweight aluminum design, complemented by tinted, hard-coated, scratch-resistant polycarbonate windshield and doors. Now that’s a lucky landscaper!

