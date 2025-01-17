Start Your Engines: Kubota Refuels Partnership with Crayola

K ubota Tractor Corporation and Crayola have announced a renewed partnership building on the success of last year’s collaboration between the brands. This collaboration shows kids how teamwork can make a difference in their community. The new venture is inspired by Kubota’s NASCAR partners like Trackhouse Racing and ThorSport Racing. It includes an immersive, interactive event touring Crayola’s family attractions; at-home crafts and coloring pages at CrayolaExperience.com/Kubota and Crayola.com; and classroom activities and educational content.

Together, the brands will transform Crayola Experience family attractions into “Raceway Makeover by Kubota” in a four-market national takeover tour. The limited-time events will put kids (and kids at heart) in the driver’s seat of dozens of hands-on, auto racing-themed activities featuring Kubota equipment. Tractors, mowers, and RTVs will be used to ready the fictional town of Crayonville for its new raceway.

To kick off the national tour, Kubota and Crayola will host events for each takeover, featuring live pit crew demonstrations from Trackhouse Racing. At these free-to-the-public events, kids can test their own pit crew skills. Kid-friendly challenges include simulated tire changing relays, gas refill speed tests, tire obstacle courses, and more.



“Partnering with Crayola brings to life our iconic orange equipment in new ways and with it the chance for kids to get creative and see what’s possible when we work together,” said Todd Stucke, senior vice president of Marketing, Kubota Tractor Corporation. “Throughout the immersive experience, kids will discover how teamwork and the machine power of Kubota equipment can improve communities.”



Inside the attractions, kids can participate in a pit crew tire change challenge and drive a virtual Kubota tractor simulator. They will also race Kubota toy cars customized with Crayola accessories. Kids can also take photos with kid-sized Kubota-branded race cars and trucks thanks to Trackhouse and ThorSport Racing.



The Raceway Makeover by Kubota takeover will tour throughout 2023. It will be making pit stops at four Crayola Experience locations in Orlando, FL. (May 25-June 18); Chandler, AZ. (June 29-July 30); Easton, PA. (Aug. 10-Sept. 5) and Plano, TX (Nov. 14-Jan. 2, 2024).



“Through collaborations such as our partnership with Kubota, we are able to create exciting and engaging experiences that showcase real-life applications of how imagination and creativity are at the core of everything we do as kids and adults,” said Warren Schorr, senior vice president Business Development, Global Licensing, & Experiences. “Big machines. Racing. Coloring. Building. What kid doesn’t love these things? And what an amazing opportunity to help them learn how creativity and equipment are used to design and build the world around us.”



