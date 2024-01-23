Steel Green Manufacturing Announces Brent Mills As President

Steel Green Manufacturing, a leading producer of spreader/sprayer equipment, has named cofounder Brent Mills as president of the company. In his new role, Mills will manage day-to-day operations and lead Steel Green’s mission to provide high-quality, American-made equipment to lawn care, sports turf, and golf course professionals.

“Brent has been part of the team since the start, and the other founders and I feel that this new role is the right fit,” said Matt Smith, Steel Green cofounder and sales manager. “Since we started Steel Green, Brent has always been a leader focused on our partners and customers, and we’re proud to say that Brent will officially be moving us forward as president.”

Mills brings a wealth of spreader/sprayer experience to the table. He has served in all facets of the industry, including as an assembly technician, parts specialist, and service manager before co-founding Steel Green alongside Michael Floyd, Scot Jones, Craig Conyer, and Matt Smith in 2018.

Steel Green Manufacturing reports itlooks forward to growing under Mills’ leadership and continuing to design and build quality, innovative products for its customers.

