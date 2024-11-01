Contact Us

Stellar Announces Acquisition of Elliott Machine Works

Stellar Industries has announced the acquisition of Elliott Machine Works, Inc., a family-owned manufacturing company based in Galion, Ohio.

Stellar Industries, a 100% employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic and service trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has announced the acquisition of Elliott Machine Works, Inc., a well-respected, family-owned manufacturing company based in Galion, Ohio. This strategic investment is aimed at enhancing Stellar’s growth, expanding its product offerings and providing greater opportunities for Stellar distributors, customers and employee-owners.

Elliott Machine Works is recognized for its innovative and high-quality products. Their portfolio includes fuel trucks, lube trucks, water trucks, lube skids, vacuum tanks and other mobile service equipment.

The acquisition will not only enhance Stellar’s work truck product offerings but also benefit its vendors, distributors and customers by adding complementary products that serve many of the same markets, including mining, construction and oil and gas. The Elliott manufacturing facility and main office will remain in Galion, Ohio, where it will continue to manufacture the full lineup of specialized service trucks.

As an employee-owned company, Stellar is committed to fostering a workplace where every employee-owner has a stake in the company’s success. The Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) structure allows employees to become beneficial owners of the company, aligning their interests with the overall performance and growth of Stellar. This alignment not only promotes a culture of collaboration and shared success but also motivates employees to contribute actively to the company’s innovation and quality initiatives. Through the ESOP, Stellar empowers its workforce, ensuring that employees are directly rewarded for their contributions, fostering a sense of belonging and investment in the company’s future.

In addition, joining the Stellar team opens the door to exciting new opportunities for career development and growth for Elliott employees. With access to a broader network, expanded roles and additional resources and training, employees will benefit from Stellar’s commitment to professional advancement. The integration brings exposure to diverse projects and new markets, creating a wealth of opportunities for career advancement and personal development within the organization.

