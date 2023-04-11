While Step2 is known for its play kitchens, push cars, water tables, playhouses and climbers, their very first product in 1991 was actually a mailbox. Home items have always been a part of Step2’s heritage, and the company is focusing on expanding its home and patio portfolio with new products just in time for Spring. The new collection includes mailboxes, planters, garbage cans, patio furniture, and pool accessories all made of rotationally-molded, double-walled resin to ensure durability and maintenance-free living. The new products feature various styles and colors to compliment any landscape, yard, patio or balcony this Summer.

“As people continue to enjoy their yards, patios and outdoor spaces, we wanted to create products that offer modern designs as well as provide durability, lasting for years to come,” said Melissa Hartke, director of Marketing for Step2. “We created cohesive collections of home and patio products that not only compliment one another, but also achieve design goals of any homeowner.”

The Spring 2023 Home & Patio Collection Includes:

The Atherton Collection :

This collection features mailboxes, mail posts, planters and garbage containers all in the same elegant style. Featuring a classic wood millwork look without the maintenance of real wood, this line is constructed of fade-resistant resin that will never need to be sanded, stained or painted. Available in classic white, onyx black and sage gray.

The Lakewood Collection :

This collection features mailboxes, mail posts, planters, a package delivery box and a garbage container in an authentic wood-look texture, without the maintenance of real wood. With colors molded-in, products will never chip, splinter, fade, rust or tarnish. Available in dark cedar and sage gray.

Step2 Flip Seat:

This portable Flip Seat is perfect for easy seating on the go! The ergonomic design allows for comfortable seating with back support. The Flip Seat can be used on the side of the pool, dock, truck, tailgate, beach, or even positioned on top of a 5-gallon bucket (with molded-in bucket ring detail on the bottom of the seat).

The seat is lightweight, durable and features a handle when folded for easy carrying and storage. Durably made, this product will last for years and the colors will never chip, fade, crack or peel. Available in white and capri blue.

Step2 Vero Pool Lounger:

This relaxing chaise lounger offers a sleek and minimalist design to complement any outdoor space. Designed for in-pool use on tanning shelves with up to 12” of water, this ergonomic chair allows maximum comfort while enjoying a day in the sun.

Made of double-wall resin construction, this lounger will last for years without the worry of colors chipping, fading, cracking or peeling. Available in white.

Step2 Longhorn Firewood Rack:

This stylish and convenient firewood holder is the perfect solution for event-based firewood storage needs. Elegantly store your firewood while also providing convenient access whenever you need to throw a few more logs into your bonfire, Solo Stove, Breeo, wood-burning stove, and more!

The large capacity firewood rack holds approximately 6.5 cubic feet of firewood or ten standard-sized pre-wrapped firewood bundles. It’s ideal for use on the patio, porch, or firepit area.

Made from our high-quality resin construction with colors molded-in, you won’t ever have to worry about chipping, cracking, fading or peeling. This fireplace log holder is rustproof and weatherproof.

Step2 Planters :

All of the Step2 collections of planters feature self-watering, sub-irrigation that encourage healthy root growth and allow plants to maintain moisture.

Fernway Planters:

This beautifully designed planter collection takes its cues from nature with an organic, yet sculpted shape. Available in onyx black, concrete and dark cedar colors and constructed of double-walled resin for durability.

Bridgeview Planters:

This sophisticated design compliments the beauty of plants and flowers for years to come. Available in onyx black, dark cedar and concrete colors.

Claremont Planters:

This iconic flower pot design features a simple, yet elegant aesthetic. Made of durable resin construction that is lightweight to move around. Available in terracotta, onyx black and dark cedar colors.

Tremont Planters:

These tall planters feature clean lines perfect for amplifying your front porch or landscape and can also be used indoors if desired. Available in round or square design in onyx black, dark cedar and concrete colors.

Products are available at Step2.com, Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart.com.

For more information on Step2, or their new line of products, visit www.step2.com.

For more outdoor design ideas, check out Turf Magazine’s recent Get Equipped: Design Build feature, click here.