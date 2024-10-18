STIHL Charges Into The 2024 Equip Expo

Building on the success of last year’s introduction at Equip Expo of zero-turn and push mowers, STIHL Inc. has taken their 2024 opportunity at the 2024 show to launch the AZA 700 Series battery-powered stand-on mowers. Featuring an industry-leading 24 kWh lithium-iron battery, the AZA 700 Series offers cutting deck widths of 48″, 52″, and 60″, with a remarkable run time of up to eight hours on a single charge.

STIHL has also added to their push mower lineup with the addition of five battery models and two gas models, as well as an ever expanding lineup of professional-grade battery tools – including the new BRA 500 and 600, STIHL’s most powerful blowers yet, rivaling the BR 600 and 700.

“As an industry leader, we take a 360° approach to equipping landscapers with the tools and solutions they need to make informed purchasing decisions tailored to their business needs. This means going beyond just the products. STIHL offers a comprehensive range of charging solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of professionals: overnight, on-the-go, and at the jobsite.”

Additionally, STIHL recently introduced its latest battery charging solution, the ProPower Hub. The intelligent charging management solution can sequentially charge up to 30 batteries overnight using a standard 120V/15A circuit, providing optimal power for most crews to operate for a full day.

For more information on the latest updates and new product announcements, click here.

STIHL’s 2024 Power Tool & Accessories Catalog

STIHL Strengthens Investment in Battery Power