Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured

STIHL Charges Into The 2024 Equip Expo

STIHL Inc. has taken the opportunity at 2024's Equip Expo to launch the AZA 700 Series battery-powered stand-on mowers.

Building on the success of last year’s introduction at Equip Expo of zero-turn and push mowers, STIHL Inc. has taken their 2024 opportunity at the 2024 show to launch the AZA 700 Series battery-powered stand-on mowers. Featuring an industry-leading 24 kWh lithium-iron battery, the AZA 700 Series offers cutting deck widths of 48″, 52″, and 60″, with a remarkable run time of up to eight hours on a single charge.

STIHL has also added to their push mower lineup with the addition of five battery models and two gas models, as well as an ever expanding lineup of professional-grade battery tools – including the new BRA 500 and 600, STIHL’s most powerful blowers yet, rivaling the BR 600 and 700.

“As an industry leader, we take a 360° approach to equipping landscapers with the tools and solutions they need to make informed purchasing decisions tailored to their business needs. This means going beyond just the products. STIHL offers a comprehensive range of charging solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of professionals: overnight, on-the-go, and at the jobsite.”

Additionally, STIHL recently introduced its latest battery charging solution, the ProPower Hub. The intelligent charging management solution can sequentially charge up to 30 batteries overnight using a standard 120V/15A circuit, providing optimal power for most crews to operate for a full day.

For more information on the latest updates and new product announcements, click here.

STIHL’s 2024 Power Tool & Accessories Catalog

STIHL Strengthens Investment in Battery Power

Aerators, Spreaders & Sprayers, Battery-Power, Conferences, Disaster Response, Featured, Hardscape & Installation, Industry News, Irrigation & Water Management, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Mowers & Turf, Products, Products and Equipment, Resources, Small Engine & Handheld, The Latest, Tree Care Gear, Workwear And Gear

AZA 700, Battery Power, BRA 500, BRA 600, Equip Expo, Equip Expo 2024, handheld tools, Landscaping, lawn mower, mower, OPE, outdoor power equipment, products, ProPower Hub, STIHL, STIHL Inc, Tools, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, zero-turn mower

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Previous

John Deere Reman To Invest $13.5M In Missouri Expansion

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly