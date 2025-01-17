Yesterday STIHL donated $45,000 worth of professional battery-powered outdoor equipment to The Trust for Governors Island in New York City. The donation will enable the island’s horticultural team to maintain 120+ acres of open space at the popular public destination. In addition, STIHL donated $10,000 to further The Trust’s mission to educate the public about urban climate solutions and the impacts of climate change on our natural surroundings.

“At STIHL, we believe that as a leader in the outdoor power equipment industry, it is our duty to set the example in sustainability and continue to invest time, energy and resources in innovative technologies, programs and partnerships that promote responsible environmental stewardship,“ said Dr. Nikolas Stihl, Chairman of the Advisory and Supervisory Board of STIHL. “Our values align closely with those of The Trust for Governors Island, and we’re excited to see STIHL battery power in action here in New York.”

The STIHL donation includes the new STIHL RZA 760 battery-powered zero-turn mower, professional battery-powered trimmers, blowers and KombiSystems, as well as battery charging solutions. The tools will be used to maintain a mix of his­toric and new­er, man­made land­scapes — many of which were cre­at­ed to mit­i­gate the impacts of cli­mate change.

“We are so thankful for the STIHL donation as Governors Island continues to grow as an accessible, year-round destination for our nearly one million visitors,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of The Trust for Governors Island. “Using equipment that produces zero exhaust emissions while eliminating the need for fuel will enable us to care for the more than 120 acres of open space for our visitors to enjoy in a quiet, sustainable manner.”

Over the past decade, STIHL made significant investments in research and development to address its environmental footprint. The company is dedicated to developing products that are environmentally responsible and will continue to work toward socially responsible environmental stewardship both in operation and manufacturing, including battery-equipment in their Virginia Beach manufacturing facility celebrating 50 years of operations in the United States.

For more information about STIHL battery products, visit www.stihlusa.com.

To read more about STIHL, see:

Get Equipped: 5 New Small Engine & Handheld Lawn Care Tools

STIHL Increases Share Of Battery Tools Sold By 4%

STIHL Inc. Announces Eric Bjorling As New Vice President Of Marketing