Eric Bjorling has been named Vice President of Marketing of STIHL Inc., effective January 29, 2024. Bjorling will be responsible for leading the development of U.S. brand and retail marketing communications strategies including national advertising programs, public relations, merchandising, and national brand programs.

“We are excited to welcome Eric to Team STIHL,” said Chris Keffer, president and CEO of STIHL Inc. “It is an exciting time at STIHL as we expand our range of product offerings to include wheeled goods and even more battery-powered tools. Eric’s wealth of experience and innovative mindset will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success. We look forward to the expertise he will bring to our dynamic team.”

Bjorling joins STIHL Inc. from Trek Bicycle Corporation in Waterloo, WI. He spent over 18 years in various marketing leadership positions there, including serving as the Director of Brand Marketing. His responsibilities extended to overseeing marketing strategies for Trek and its extensive network of over 1,700 independent retailers across the U.S.

Bjorling, a native of Madison, WI, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Consumer Science – Business Affairs from the University of Wisconsin. He and his family will relocate from Madison, WI to Virginia Beach, VA.

“I am truly honored to join STIHL, a company renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. I am eager to contribute to the growth of the company and help shape future marketing strategies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at STIHL to elevate the brand to new heights.”

Bjorling succeeds Ken Waldron, who dedicated over 26 years to STIHL, where he served as the Director of Marketing and later as Vice President of Marketing. Throughout his tenure, Waldron was responsible for several disruptive and successful STIHL Inc. marketing campaigns and transformational product launch initiatives. He also played a key role in creating the STIHL Inc. Marketing Advantage Program (MAP), empowering 10,000 independent STIHL Dealers to benefit from a unified national and regional multimedia advertising initiative to effectively compete with “big box” retailers.

“We sincerely thank Ken for his unwavering service to STIHL. Ken’s commitment and contributions to the growth of the brand over these many years cannot be matched. We wish him the best in his retirement,” said Keffer.

For another recent Turf Magazine article featuring STIHL Inc., click here.