STIHL Inc.’s Manufacturing Summer Camp Marks Year 10

STIHL Inc. supported the future of skilled workforce through their annual Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp from July 23 – 26. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the camp provided 30 high school students learning experiences at the state-of-the-art STIHL manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, VA. This year’s theme was “Innovation Amplified.”

Courtney Addison, Senior Manager of Talent Development at STIHL Inc., shared, “This camp not only promotes local manufacturing but also introduces students to STEM career opportunities they might not otherwise explore or fully understand. By immersing themselves in how STIHL Inc. operates, students gain valuable insights that can guide their pursuit of careers in manufacturing. Some of our past campers have gone on to major in engineering at esteemed universities, while others have chosen a more hands-on path through our apprenticeship program. Regardless of the route, both offer opportunities to thrive in the manufacturing sector.”

Over four days, the free program provided high school students with valuable hands-on experience in process planning, budgeting, and product quality. It also emphasized hard work and collaboration. Specifically, teams of students designed and built Bluetooth® speakers using STIHL components which fostered teamwork in a competitive environment for the young innovators.

On the final day, teams put their manufacturing process to the test and competed in a competition before a panel of prominent local judges. The panel included Michael Berlucchi, Virginia Beach City Councilman; Kathy Byron, Deputy Commissioner, External Affairs at Virginia Works; and Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon, President of Virginia Peninsula Community College.

Members of the winning team, Team Lorange, were awarded $1,000 in scholarship money. The team members, BellaGrace Chavez, Caleb Deaver, Jordyn Espy, Lily Jones, Joseph O’Neal, and Namish Shah were also named 2024 Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp champions.

For more recent Turf Magazine coverage of STIHL’s committment to community, click here.