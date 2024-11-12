Contact Us

STIHL Names Azhar New Vice President of Sales

STIHL Inc. has announced the appointment of Asif Azhar as Vice President of Sales, effective November 11, 2024.

Asif Azhar

STIHL Inc. has announced the appointment of Asif Azhar as Vice President of Sales, effective November 11, 2024. In this role, Azhar will oversee the development and execution of US sales strategies for STIHL Inc., focusing on customer relationships, revenue growth and enhancing dealer performance across all channels.

“Welcoming Asif to our leadership team is an exciting step forward,” said Chris Keffer, President and CEO of STIHL Inc. “As STIHL broadens its product offerings and continues to strengthen our dealer network, Asif’s deep expertise in retail success and innovative sales strategies will be a tremendous asset. We’re eager to see the positive impact he will bring in this key role.”  

Azhar joins STIHL Inc. from Trek Bicycle Corporation, where he played a critical role in expanding the company’s retail footprint across North America. At Trek, Azhar led operational and strategic initiatives, driving significant market growth and fostering strong relationships with an extensive network of Trek dealers.

In addition to setting sales objectives, strategies and promotional programs, Azhar will also lead essential omni-channel sales initiatives designed to boost STIHL’s market share and drive profitability.  

Azhar is a graduate of Millikin University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management. He will relocate to Virginia Beach, VA. to join the team at STIHL’s US headquarters.

