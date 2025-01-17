STIHL Offers Two New Tools For Assessing Battery Power Costs

How do small businesses and contractors make the switch to battery without knowing the hard cost and cost savings in the long run? They can’t. The bottom line is everything and they do not have to luxury to guess. There are hesitancy and nerves around switching to battery power because there is so much unknown. This is why STIHL has created resources to comfort the landscaper who is considering switching, or even the one being forced into switching to lower emissions or run quieter options.

Easily accessible on the STIHL website, are two new tools the landscaper/contractor can use for FREE:

Calculator for Battery Power Savings : This calculator tells the business owner how much gas they use in a year and how much they would SAVE if they could switch to battery operations. It compares the cost of electricity and charging costs compared to gasoline.

: This calculator tells the business owner how much gas they use in a year and how much they would SAVE if they could switch to battery operations. It compares the cost of electricity and charging costs compared to gasoline. Battery Charging Costs: Little know the cost savings battery fleets can provide. This chart provides the projected annual cost to fully charge each battery every day for a year according to recent national average electricity prices for residential customers. So business owners can know exactly how much they will be charged to charge.

STIHL has and will continue to work hard to ensure their customers are confident and informed about the switch to battery. And where should they start? The STIHL professional line of battery products are gasoline comparable and have plenty of power, especially when partnered with the new AP 500 S battery with lithium ion technology (exclusive to STIHL).

