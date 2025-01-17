Contact Us

STIHL Strengthens Investment in Battery Power

Through 2025, STIHL Inc. will invest over $60 million in their battery power manufacturing headquarters in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Through 2025, STIHL, Inc. will invest over $60 million towards battery manufacturing at their headquarters in Virginia Beach, VA. This includes the production of battery-powered blowers, pruners, trimmers, and multi-attachment tools. It will also see the assembly of over five different battery packs to power those units.

Please see below for more details:

STIHL Battery Power

  • The STIHL product range currently includes more than 80 battery-operated tools for consumers and professionals. Thirty new battery-operated products are scheduled to hit the market worldwide over the next two years.
  • STIHL aims to increase the share of sales from battery-operated products to at least 35% by 2027, with a target of 80% by 2035. In support of that goal, STIHL Inc., the US operations for the STIHL Group, converted 84K square feet of warehouse space to battery tool manufacturing in 2023.
  • In 2023, battery unit production accounted for 16 percent of all units produced at STIHL Inc., compared to five years ago when just one battery-powered model, the BGA 56 blower, was assembled in the U.S.
  • As a result of record sales over several years, operations expanded by nearly 50%. This resulted in over 1,000 new US manufacturing jobs since 2020 at the Virginia Beach headquarters.

STIHL Battery Power

“In producing our battery products here in the United States, we prioritize excellence, leveraging our vertically integrated manufacturing processes to ensure the highest quality standards,” said STIHL Inc. President and CEO Chris Keffer.

 

For more recent coverage from Turf Magazine, on STIHL’s committment to battery power, click here.

For Turf’s most recent Get Equipped: Battery Powered Equipment product spotlight feature, from the April 2024 Issue, click here.

