Stormwater Management Urged In Wake Of Hurricane Helene 

Devastation caused by fast-moving water in the Southeast highlights an urgent need for effective stormwater management and erosion control.

At least 204 people have died as a result of the widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Helene since it made landfall in Florida nearly a week ago, according to NBC News. In response, President Biden has approved more than $20 million in federal disaster assistance for survivors in designated counties in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. More than 5,000 personnel from across the federal workforce have been deployed, including more than 1,500 from FEMA. 

Over half of the deaths so far were in North Carolina, where entire communities were destroyed by fast moving water, NBC News reports. Torrential rainfall and flooding overwhelmed outdated stormwater systems and eroded landscapes, leading to catastrophic property damage, environmental contamination, and tragic loss of life. In the aftermath, local officials and industry experts are urging immediate action to strengthen stormwater management and erosion control strategies. With climate change contributing to more frequent and intense storms, the need for resilient infrastructure and proactive maintenance is more critical than ever.

Hurricane Helene, Stormwater Management
Low Water Bridge on the New River in Fries, VA destroyed by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene/ (Photo: Adobe Stock / Timothy)
Hurricane Helene, Stormwater Management
Members of the North Carolina Army National Guard work alongside volunteers at William W. Estes Elementary School to load meals and water for disaster survivors. (Photo Credit: FEMA)
Hurricane Helene, Stormwater Management
Members of the South Carolina Army National Guard distribute meals and water to disaster survivors in Greenville. (Photo Credit: FEMA)

“Hurricane Helene has tragically highlighted the human and environmental cost of inadequate stormwater management and erosion control,” said Greg Bell, Regional Manager at The Lake Doctors, an aquatic management services provider. “The widespread flooding and erosion we’ve witnessed are not just infrastructure issues—they are public safety issues. Communities need to be prepared for the increasing severity of these events.”

Hurricane Helene, Stormwater Management
The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response deployed a National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) team to provide 24-hour emergency department surge support at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. This is one of four sites in western North Carolina receiving NDMS medical support. (Source: HHS)

Industry experts and environmental advocates are calling on governments to embrace new technologies and provide funding and incentives for flood prevention measures that are far less costly than rebuilding after disasters. They emphasize the importance of fast-tracking proof-of-concepts for innovative solutions and adopting long-term strategies for erosion repair that are more environmentally sound and effective than methods that have repeatedly failed.

Jack Moran, CEO of Ecological Improvements, an erosion control solutions provider, emphasized the necessity of proactive measures.

“We can’t control the weather, but we can control our preparedness,” he said. “Regular inspections and maintenance of stormwater and erosion control systems are essential to mitigate the impact of these powerful storms. Governments must update regulations to reflect current climate realities and support the adoption of innovative, effective technologies.”

“Neglecting stormwater and erosion control systems can have disastrous consequences, as we have seen with Helene,” stated Tucker Clarkson, CEO of The Lake Doctors. “It’s not just about avoiding fines—it’s about protecting lives and property. We must take these issues seriously and invest in infrastructure that can withstand these increasingly common and intense storms.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has intensified enforcement of stormwater regulations, urging municipalities and property owners to ensure their systems comply and can manage extreme weather events. Non-compliance not only risks significant fines but, as Helene’s devastation demonstrates, can magnify the impacts of storms.

Click here to learn more about stormwater management on Turf.

