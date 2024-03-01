Successful Year For The Grounds Guys Of Wichita & Neighborly®

Both The Grounds Guys of Wichita, and its parent company, Neighborly®, have recently reported great success in 2023.

The Grounds Guys of Wichita

Jeff Baker, owner of KS-based The Grounds Guys of Wichita, was named the 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association (IFA). Profiled by Turf just this past Veterans’ Day, Baker is a former Air Force veteran and El Dorado police sergeant, who wanted to take the high standards he had instilled in his previous careers and apply them to the service industry.

“Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream,” said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of IFA. “We are proud to recognize Jeff with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt his work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact.” Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

Neighborly

Not only did Baker do well in 2023, but so did Neighborly, parent company of The Grounds Guys and more than 30 other home service brands such as Mosquito Joe and Mr. Rooter Plumbing. Neighborly announced it officially surpassed $4 billion in systemwide sales and 5,500 franchises globally in 2023. The year’s success also garnered a wave of private equity investments across the global franchisor’s flagship brands.