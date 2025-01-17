Contact Us

Syngenta Extends SummerPay ™

Syngenta extends SummerPay ™ terms, deferring all payments on all purchases made August 1 – Sept. 30, 2024 until June 20, 2025.

Syngenta has announced an extension of it’s SummerPay™ terms on purchases of key products needed to maintain operations this fall.

Now, payment can be deferred until June 20, 2025 on purchases of the following products made August 1 – Sept. 30, 2024:

  • Ascernity® fungicide 4 x 1 gal.
  • Ascernity 10 gal. LinkPak™
  • Briskway® fungicide 2 x 1 gal.
  • Compendium® fungicide 4 x 1 gal.
    Pesticides Herbicides Fertilizers
    Syngenta Compendium
    • Now with an increased volume discount of 25% when purchasing 60 gallons or more on a single invoice.
  • Headway® fungicide 2 x 1 gal.
  • Headway 10 gal. LinkPak
  • Instrata® fungicide 2 x 2.5 gal.
  • Mainspring® GNL insecticide gal. and pt.
  • Posterity® Forte fungicide 2 x 1 gal.
  • Posterity XT 2 x 2.5 gal.
  • Posterity 105 oz. and 42 oz.
  • Posterity XT + Ascernity MultiPak
  • Tuque™ exoGEM™ 2 x 2.5 gal.
  • Warm Season Herbicide Solution
  • NEW: Winter Solution

Those that participated in the 2024 GreenTrust® 365 program will also earn 2024 yearlong rebates on all purchases now through Sept. 30, 2024.

For Turf Magazine‘s latest Get Equipped: Pesticides, Herbicides & Fertilizers product spotlight featuring Syngenta’s Compendium Fungicide, click here.

