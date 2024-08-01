Syngenta Extends SummerPay ™

Syngenta has announced an extension of it’s SummerPay™ terms on purchases of key products needed to maintain operations this fall.
Now, payment can be deferred until June 20, 2025 on purchases of the following products made August 1 – Sept. 30, 2024:
- Ascernity® fungicide 4 x 1 gal.
- Ascernity 10 gal. LinkPak™
- Briskway® fungicide 2 x 1 gal.
- Compendium® fungicide 4 x 1 gal.
- Now with an increased volume discount of 25% when purchasing 60 gallons or more on a single invoice.
- Headway® fungicide 2 x 1 gal.
- Headway 10 gal. LinkPak
- Instrata® fungicide 2 x 2.5 gal.
- Mainspring® GNL insecticide gal. and pt.
- Posterity® Forte fungicide 2 x 1 gal.
- Posterity XT 2 x 2.5 gal.
- Posterity 105 oz. and 42 oz.
- Posterity XT + Ascernity MultiPak
- Tuque™ exoGEM™ 2 x 2.5 gal.
- Warm Season Herbicide Solution
- NEW: Winter Solution
Those that participated in the 2024 GreenTrust® 365 program will also earn 2024 yearlong rebates on all purchases now through Sept. 30, 2024.
For Turf Magazine‘s latest Get Equipped: Pesticides, Herbicides & Fertilizers product spotlight featuring Syngenta’s Compendium Fungicide, click here.