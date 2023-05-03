Syngenta Launches Recognition® Herbicide

Syngenta has released Recognition® herbicide for control of more than 40 weeds including all major sedges, dollarweed, and clover in St. Augustinegrass, zoysiagrass, buffalograss, and kikuyugrass—with turf safety.

“We’re excited about the new control options Recognition will bring lawn care operators, golf course superintendents, and sod growers,” said Lane Tredway, Ph.D., technical services manager for turf at Syngenta. “It will fill the gaps in their ability to control weeds with unprecedented turf safety.”

Recognition features a proprietary safener, metcamifen, which allows for broadcast applications rather than making repeated spot treatments. Recognition also safens certain herbicides in tank mixtures for faster, stronger, and broader-spectrum control.

“The safety of Recognition on St. Augustinegrass looks very good,” said Fred Yelverton, Ph.D., professor and extension specialist for turfgrass/forage crop weed management at NC State University. “I haven’t seen any injury on St. Augustinegrass with Recognition.”

Faster Conversion To Zoysia

While Recognition alone has excellent turf safety to Bermudagrass, it can also be tank mixed with Fusilade® II herbicide to remove Bermudagrass (common and hybrid) from established zoysiagrass with excellent turf safety to zoysiagrass. This offers an alternative to burndown herbicides and means Bermudagrass can be converted to zoysiagrass about six weeks faster by oversprigging.

“Compared to current options for Bermudagrass suppression in established zoysiagrass, the combination of Recognition and Fusilade II is more effective on Bermudagrass with significantly improved turf safety to zoysiagrass,” said Tredway. “For turf managers considering a conversion from Bermudagrass to zoysiagrass, this tank-mix combination makes it possible to sprig zoysiagrass directly into established Bermudagrass through oversprigging, saving time and money compared to traditional methods.”

