Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Syngenta Launches Recognition® Herbicide

Recognition features excellent turf safety and helps turf managers control more than 40 broadleaf weeds in warm-season turf.

Syngenta has released Recognition® herbicide for control of more than 40 weeds including all major sedges, dollarweed, and clover in St. Augustinegrass, zoysiagrass, buffalograss, and kikuyugrass—with turf safety.

Syngenta Recognition“We’re excited about the new control options Recognition will bring lawn care operators, golf course superintendents, and sod growers,” said Lane Tredway, Ph.D., technical services manager for turf at Syngenta. “It will fill the gaps in their ability to control weeds with unprecedented turf safety.”

Recognition features a proprietary safener, metcamifen, which allows for broadcast applications rather than making repeated spot treatments. Recognition also safens certain herbicides in tank mixtures for faster, stronger, and broader-spectrum control.

“The safety of Recognition on St. Augustinegrass looks very good,” said Fred Yelverton, Ph.D., professor and extension specialist for turfgrass/forage crop weed management at NC State University. “I haven’t seen any injury on St. Augustinegrass with Recognition.”

Faster Conversion To Zoysia

While Recognition alone has excellent turf safety to Bermudagrass, it can also be tank mixed with Fusilade® II herbicide to remove Bermudagrass (common and hybrid) from established zoysiagrass with excellent turf safety to zoysiagrass. This offers an alternative to burndown herbicides and means Bermudagrass can be converted to zoysiagrass about six weeks faster by oversprigging.

“Compared to current options for Bermudagrass suppression in established zoysiagrass, the combination of Recognition and Fusilade II is more effective on Bermudagrass with significantly improved turf safety to zoysiagrass,” said Tredway. “For turf managers considering a conversion from Bermudagrass to zoysiagrass, this tank-mix combination makes it possible to sprig zoysiagrass directly into established Bermudagrass through oversprigging, saving time and money compared to traditional methods.”

For more information on Syngenta’s new Recognition herbicide, click here.

For a recent Turf Magazine article about Syngenta’s plastic container recycling program, click here.

Featured, Herbicides, Lawn Care, Maintenance, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Pesticides, Plants, Products, The Latest

Bermudagrass, buffalograss, clover, control, converting Bermudagrass to zoysia, dollarweed, grass, herbicide, Herbicide with turf safety, kikuyugrass, pesticide, recognition, sedges, St. Augustinegrass, Syngenta, weed control, zoysiagrass

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Get Equipped: New Handheld Landscape Equipment 2023

Next

Got Your Goat.. Or Sheep? Four Solutions For Sustainable Grounds

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly