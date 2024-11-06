System Pavers Now Small Business Partner for Seattle Seahawks

System Pavers has announced its partnership with the Seattle Seahawks’ Small Business Program. Through the partnership, System Pavers continues its momentum in the Seattle market by aligning with a championship-caliber sports team through a proven combination of branding, experiential, and activation services.

“Washingtonians are almost as fanatic about their outdoor living spaces as they are football. Seattle and the surrounding metro area is an incredibly strong market for us at System Pavers. I love how much local homeowners enjoy spending time outdoors playing cornhole, watching football and grilling with friends and family,” shares Cassi Hallam, Chief Marketing Officer at System Pavers. “Our new Small Business Partnership is more than just marketing; it’s a unique opportunity to grow our brand recognition in the Pacific Northwest with tailored support from a historic franchise with a passionate fanbase.”

For more than 30 years, System Pavers has developed a reputation for creating beautiful spaces that add lasting value to homes. The company delivers quality, durability, and an excellent homeowner experience while creating outdoor living spaces as gorgeous as they are functional. System Pavers’ offerings align with the diverse outdoor living needs of the Pacific Northwest climate. From paver driveways and walkways to decking and outdoor kitchens, System Pavers has the expertise to address a broad range of outdoor living needs and provide an elevated homeowner experience.

The Seattle Seahawks Small Business Program provides small to medium-sized enterprises a unique platform to grow their brands in association with the team. Powered by Eleven Sports Media – global leaders in the creation and execution of community-driven sports partnerships – the program puts the local community at its heart. Through Seahawks gamedays and exclusive events, Small Business Partners benefit from brand exposure throughout Lumen Field, as well as on non-gameday digital inventory.

“We are thrilled to welcome System Pavers to our Small Business Partner Program. In Seattle and beyond, the company has developed a reputation for creating beautiful spaces that add lasting value to homes,” shares Jordan Wilson, Commercial Director at Eleven Sports Media. “As the football season continues, everyone at Eleven Sports Media is eager to do what we do best and help local businesses like System Pavers flourish through the power of sport.”

Get Equipped: 8 Hardscape & Installation Options

2024 HNA Awards Recipients Announced