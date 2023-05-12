Takeuchi Donates Engines To Diesel Tech Program

Students enrolled in the Diesel Equipment Technology program at Athens (GA) Technical College will soon be able to learn their trade by working with real-life excavator engines courtesy of Takeuchi-US. The compact equipment manufacturer has donated four diesel engines worth approximately $66,000 to the school as part of its “Takeuchi Gives” philanthropic program.

“We’ve been coming up with new ways to support our local communities,” said Rick MacLeish, national parts manager for Takeuchi-US. “Donating diesel engines to Athens Tech will help students gain valuable hands-on experience they can take into their careers. Our local economy also benefits with the addition of more skilled workers that Takeuchi and other businesses can employ in the future.”

Takeuchi’s donation includes two Yanmar and two Isuzu diesel engines typically installed in some of its compact excavator models. These engines will be placed in Athens Tech’s service shop labs where students learn diesel engine maintenance and how to use various tools like pneumatic wrenches, welding and flame-cutting equipment, and jacks and hoists. The students are also trained on computerized testing equipment used to pinpoint and analyze malfunctions in electrical systems and engines.

“Takeuchi’s corporate culture is centered around the concept of helping and supporting others,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “As a result, our Takeuchi Gives program encompasses various activities, including Thanksgiving meal donations and Operation Christmas Child. Supplying these engines is just one more example of how we’re trying to make a positive impact where we live and work, and we hope this is the beginning of an ongoing partnership with Athens Tech.”

