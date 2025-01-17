Thanks to Takeuchi-US, students in Jackson County, GA are getting real hands-on experience. The compact equipment manufacturer donated a compact excavator and a diesel engine to the Empower College & Career Center’s Heavy Machinery and Construction Pathway. Takeuchi gifted the TB235-2 excavator and engine, together valued at $70,000, as part of its ongoing philanthropic program, Takeuchi Gives.

Empower College & Career Center (EmpowerC3) is an educational partnership with businesses in Jackson County and the surrounding area. Takeuchi, headquartered in the Jackson County town of Prendergrass, has been a key partner. EmpowerC3 engages high school students in career-relevant learning experiences. Students learn about industry fundamentals and occupational safety. Eleventh and twelfth-graders also study various heavy equipment categories and applications, as well as the ins and outs of heavy equipment operation.

“Our goal is to help our students leave high school with authentic experiences that will help them refine their choices about their careers,” said John Uesseler, CEO of EmpowerC3. “This donation from Takeuchi will help students gain invaluable experience that they can take with them throughout their lives.”

“Supporting our local community is certainly a top priority at Takeuchi-US,” said Susan Dean, director of business technology. “We also hope this donation will give students real-life experiences that will help them choose the right career paths.”

“We build our corporate culture upon a foundation of helping and supporting others,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “With this donation to EmpowerC3, we’re helping young people learn about professions that can become their lifelong careers. It’s gratifying to make a difference, and, additionally, Takeuchi will continue finding ways to enrich the lives of others.”

