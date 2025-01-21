Takeuchi-US Hires Derek Koontz as National Accounts Manager

Takeuchi-US has appointed Derek Koontz as its national accounts manager. Koontz will manage sales development and activity on existing national accounts as well as prospect for new accounts. Koontz will also be responsible for forecasting and achieving Takeuchi’s sales objectives in the U.S. and Canada.

“I’m really excited to join the Takeuchi-US team,” said Koontz. “I’ve enjoyed growing my sales management experience over the past 10 years, and I feel like my previous roles have prepared me well for this newest challenge. I’m looking forward to putting what I’ve learned to work for Takeuchi.”

A resident of Wilmington, North Carolina, Koontz comes to Takeuchi from a previous role as a senior director of national accounts for a manufacturer of aerial work platforms. His other experience includes a tenure as vice president of sales for an industrial equipment dealer. Koontz holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“Derek is a very focused and driven professional,” said Jeffrey Ratliff, director of sales and marketing for Takeuchi-US. “His ability to build relationships with both internal and external customers is a great fit for our national account manager role. Derek has also demonstrated a knack for introducing products and educating clients. His solution-oriented approach will be a true benefit to Takeuchi as we continue to grow in the U.S.”