Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner With Massey Services

Massey Services will be recognized as the "Exclusive Pest Prevention Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced a partnership with Massey Services. Massey is one of the nation’s largest family-owned pest management companies in the industry. Massey Services will be recognized as the “Exclusive Pest Prevention Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.” The Massey headquarters is located in Orlando, Florida.

Massey Buccaneers

“Massey Services is a multi-generational family-owned business and one of the largest companies in the region,” said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. “Their customer-first philosophy is similar to our own here at the Buccaneers and we are always thrilled to partner with local organizations that share similar commitments to best-in-class service and supporting our local communities. Massey Services is a welcome addition to the Krewe.”
Known for pest prevention, landscape services and termite protection, Massey Services will help the Krewe protect its home-field advantage. They will serve as the official “Get Loud” fan prompt sponsor. This will also include in-stadium activations and LED Ribbon Board signage. Season pass members can look forward to receiving special offers from Massey Services for residential and commercial services.
“We are very excited to announce our new partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Tony Massey, President and CEO of Massey Services. “The Bucs have a strong fanbase that spans a significant portion of Florida, including some of our largest markets. Additionally, the team is passionate about supporting our community, which is something that is very important to our company as well. We are proud to now be known as the “Exclusive Pest Prevention Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”
