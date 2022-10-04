Brought to you by

CAT customers work hard on job sites every day. Digging and hauling and dumping; they’re doing the work and building a brighter future for people around the world. For Cat Trial 13: Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site,” viewers follow five machines hard at work on a construction site.

Inspired by the best-selling children’s book, “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site,” Sherri Duskey Rinker and Tom Lichtenheld tell the story of Crane Truck, Cement Mixer, Dump Truck, Bulldozer and Excavator as they spend an action-packed day in the dirt. The Cat Trials are bringing the beloved children’s story to life – with special guest appearances from three Cat dealer service trucks whose motto is “when you go to bed, we go to work!”

The full round-up of CAT equipment starring in this re imagined classic can be found below.

Crane Truck is a Cat ® TL642 Telehandler. This machine is precision engineered to handle any task, offering stability, maneuverability, speed and power in any application. Cat telehandlers offer best all-around visibility and take the lead in lift and reach capability.

TL642 Telehandler. This machine is precision engineered to handle any task, offering stability, maneuverability, speed and power in any application. Cat telehandlers offer best all-around visibility and take the lead in lift and reach capability. Bulldozer is a Cat D6 Track Type Tractor. Caterpillar designs and builds the integrated engine and power train to work together so you get maximum productivity, efficiency and reliability. The D6 is a world-class dozer built to help you produce the highest quality work in a variety of applications.

Dump Truck is a Cat 745 Articulated Truck that features a world-class cab design and was re-engineered based on feedback from operators around the world. Enhancements include new controls, transmission-protection features, hoist-assist system, advanced automatic traction control system, stability-assist machine rollover warning system, and a fuel saving ECO mode.

Cement Mixer is powered by a Cat On-Highway Truck Engine. Cat On-Highway Truck Engines were engines are built to have multiple lives. Caterpillar is committed to keeping the more than one million on-highway truck engines out there running at peak performance.

Excavator is a 349 Hydraulic Excavator that brings premium performance with simple to use technologies like Cat GRADE with 2D, Grade Assist and Payload – all standard from the factory to boost your operating efficiency up to 45 percent.

Click here to view the latest Cat Trial. Additional information is also available at cat.com/trial13 and cat.com/CatTrials.