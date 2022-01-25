Brought to you by

New solutions for landscapers working in narrow job site spaces.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced two new additions to its excavator lineup – the K008-5 conventional tail swing excavator and the all-new U10-5 minimal tail swing excavator. The K008-5 will replace the -3 model with various upgrades, while the U10-5 takes an all-new spot in the U Series minimal tail swing lineup. These new excavators lead the company’s 2022 product rollouts and will be available at dealerships early this spring.

“Our new excavators are ideal for tight, confined spaces, and with the U10-5 being a minimal tail swing model and both excavators featuring retractable tracks, they are ready to work in even the narrowest spaces on the job site,” said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager. “With the new K008-5 and U10-5, we now have a broad offering of 13 compact excavator models across the 1-to-8-ton weight classes, and now feature more flexibility among the conventional and minimal tail swing lines.”

Minimal Tail Swing

The K008-5 and U10-5 offer easy, single-level maneuverability with hydraulic adjustable track widths that quickly contract to fit through tight spaces easily – think doorways, fence gates, inside buildings, and more. On the K008-5, the tracks adjust down to 2′ 4″ and the U10-5 contracts to 2′ 6″, then when the operator wants to widen the tracks, the tracks widen out to 2′ 10′ and 3′ 3″, respectively.

“The U10-5 is Kubota’s answer to the rental or professional customer, for example, who requires a compact excavator in the 0–1-ton range, but in a more compact frame with minimal tail swing to be more nimble and agile than ever before for both residential and commercial work,” Baker added. “The U10-5 provides superior flexibility when working in tight spaces with very minimal overhang at 0.6 of an inch over the tracks, ensuring excellent balance, stability, and fast operation. It truly is the ideal model for working in compact spaces.”

Digging Ranges

Each new compact excavator features wide working and digging ranges for their compact frames. The K008-5 has a working range that includes a digging depth of 5′ 8″ and a bucket breakout force of 2,205 pounds. The U10-5 extends to a 5′ 11″ digging depth with a bucket breakout force of 2,337 pounds. The hydraulic control system of the U10-5 offers smooth operation and increased digging productivity. The U10-5 also offers the same side lever joystick operational controls found on the other larger Kubota excavator offerings, with consistent joystick digging controls. In both models, hydraulic hoses hidden and protected inside the boom offer clean boom lines.

Additional features on the new models include:

Heavier Frame for More Solid Positioning: Kubota has added weight to both new excavator models for more solid positioning in the operator station. The K008-5 sits at 2,315 pounds, while the U10-5 has a heavier frame at 2,646 pounds.

Travel Speed: The engine gross HP for both the K008-5 and U10-5 comes in at 10.3 HP, offering travel speed at 2.5 miles per hour.

Easy Operation: Both new models are two-speed excavators. The two-speed travel pedal allows the operator to easily switch between high and low gear.

Two Pattern Control: Both models feature both ISO & SAE operational patterns which are changeable to the operator’s preference.

