Artillian Tractor has announced the release of a new Mini Skid Steer Quick Attach Frame for Mini Track Loaders with the Common Industry Interface (CII) loader quick attach. All Artillian modular quick attach frames are designed for a maximum load of 3000 pounds at 18″ load center. Maximum load may be limited by lower capacity fork tines. Frames can be used with Artillian pallet forks, grapples, stump buckets, hydraulic plow, and more.

“Many of our Artillian customers have inquired about the ability to utilize their Artillian Attachments on stand on loaders,” said John Davis, Vice President of Sales at Artillian. “With the new Mini Skid Steer Frame, all of the Artillian attachments including the Modular Grapple and Front Hoe/Stump Bucket can now be used, giving the Artillian Modular System added capability.”

Additional Features Include:

MIG Welded Construction – Engineered for strength and professionally hand crafted.

– Engineered for strength and professionally hand crafted. Quality Materials – Built entirely in USA with high-strength North American steel.

– Built entirely in USA with high-strength North American steel. Durable Protection – Baked on powder coat is augmented by our proprietary graphite coating on the fork rails for easiest sliding of forks.

Fits: • Bobcat (with CII) • Boxer • Cormidi • Ditch Witch • Kanga • Ramrod • Toro • Vermeer

Includes built-in 2″ receiver.

See the complete system at www.artillian.com/products/utv-mount-attachments/.