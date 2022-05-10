Brought to you by

Select backhoe loaders models are now included as a part of the program.

The 2022 John Deere Low Monthly Payment Program allows customers to utilize low monthly payment offers for a variety of compact and midsize equipment models. They include: the 317G compact track loader; 318G skid steer loaders; 35G compact excavator, 310L and 310SL backhoes, and 75G and 85G mid-size excavators with specific factory-installed configurations.

“Our goal in revamping the ‘Own It’ program for 2022 is to support our customers in growing their business by enabling them to build or expand their fleet with our Low Monthly Payment program,” said Doug Laufenberg, manager, Tactical Marketing and Production Systems.

For the first time, select backhoe loaders models are included as a part of the 2022 Low Monthly Payment program. The 310L and 310SL backhoe loaders are available in both canopy or cab configurations. The 310SL delivers the advantages of PCLS hydraulics in the 14′ to 15′ digging-depth category. The 310L and 310SL work for loading trucks, placing pipes, digging trenches, moving materials and tearing up asphalt.

With the Low Monthly Payment program, operators can own various mid-size excavator models, including the 75G with the cab configuration and the 85G with the engcon™ tiltrotator. The 35G compact excavator model is also available in canopy or cab configurations with this year’s offer. Included in the performance package include select auger, bucket, grapple and trencher options.

The 2022 “Own It” program will run through October 31, 2022. Exclusions apply. This program will only be available at participating U.S. dealers. To learn more about the Low Monthly Payment program click here.