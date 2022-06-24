Brought to you by

This year, STIHL was an official sponsor for the annual 2022 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. From June 11 through June 19, the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, attracted hundreds of guests with its extravagant displays and educational look at horticulture with the theme, “In Full Bloom.”

STIHL had a booth at the show, bringing along Team STIHL spokespersons’ contracted landscaper Sara Bendrick and landscape business owner Jeff Cartwright to join the fun. With breakout sessions during the event, Cartwright shared best practices for growing grass while Bendrick provided soil tips to the garden enthusiasts.

Award Winners

The sought-after “PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Cup – Best in Show” award was presented to Mark Cook Landscape & Contracting LLC for its excellent representation of theme and garden design. Mark Cook, the owner of Mark Cook Landscape & Contracting, is known for his innovative designs which have won him various awards in each Philadelphia Flower Show over the last 11 years, including Best in Show in 2020 and 2017, and the Silver Trophy in 2014, 2018, and 2019.

The Silver Trophy was awarded to Susan Cohan Gardens, who created a peaceful and beautiful space meant to encourage visitors to reflect and dream, inspired by Virginia Woolf’s essay, “A Room of One’s Own.”

The Governor’s Trophy was awarded to Refugia Design, who designed its exhibit to be alive with sights, sounds, and smells and featured native plants, sustainable materials, and innovative soundscapes.

The Kate and Robert Bartlett, Jr. Award for Best Use of Trees (Landscape) went to Irwin Landscaping.

The Philadelphia Trophy was awarded to Auburn University Landscape Architecture Program with “Conquer the Soil,” whose striking exhibit made use of color, depth, and perspective.

The 2022 Flower Show is the second time the Show was held outdoors in its almost 200-year history.

